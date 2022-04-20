IndiGo reactivates codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo reactivated the codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways,. Under the codeshare partnership, each air carrier on its distribution system can sell seats of other’s flights. IndiGo had signed the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways in November 2019.

Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9.

At present, Qatar Airways is operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. IndiGo is currently operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.