Priyanka Chopra shares first look from ‘It’s All Coming Back’; Sam Heughan heaps praises | See post

Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s first look from her international film ‘It’s All Coming Back’, along with Sam Heughan has been unveiled. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her first look with co-star Sam Heughan, in which she can be seen sharing a warm hug with Sam.

Responding to Priyanka’s tweet, Sam heaped praises on her. ‘Pri is WONDERFUL in this’, he tweeted.

Priyanka immediately replied to Sam, writing ‘Aww.. Look who is talking @SamHeughan! I think this will be such a lovely Valentine’s Day movie! And the new @celinedion music!!!’

Initially titled ‘Text For You’, the romantic film is based on the 2016 German film ‘SMS fur Dich’ by Karoline Herfurth. In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Celine Dion is also a part of ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.