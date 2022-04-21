Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to fly to US for cancer treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will fly to America for his cancer treatment. He will be there for almost two weeks.

It is not clear who will act on behalf of Kodiyeri’s position when he leaves. There has been no decision on it so far. The last time he had set off for his treatment, the party had borne the medical expenses.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also all set to leave for the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, US, to continue his medical treatment. This is his third trip to Mayo. The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave on April 23 and would be back on May 10. CM Pinarayi will be reportedly accompanied by wife Kamala and another aide . Both CM and the State Secretary are going abroad for treatment after getting the nod from Politburo.