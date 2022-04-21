Putin says Russia’s ‘most powerful’ missile could hit any target on earth: Read on…

Despite NATO concerns over Ukraine, Russia successfully launched its intercontinental ballistic missile ‘Sarmat’ from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk area. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged this on Wednesday. In televised remarks on Wednesday, Putin addressed the troops, ‘I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.’

‘This genuinely unique weapon will improve the fighting capacity of our armed forces, reliably safeguard Russia’s security from foreign threats, and make those who, in the heat of hostile rhetoric, try to attack our nation think twice,’ Putin said. ‘A Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher today at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk area,’ according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

‘The launch duties have been performed completely. At every stage of its flight, the design characteristics have been validated. Training weapons have arrived in a specific region at the Kura training field on the Kamchatka Peninsula’, according to the report. The Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile is designed to escape anti-missile defense systems by having a limited initial boost phase, giving opposing surveillance systems a small window to track it. Putin claimed that the rocket, which weighs more than 200 tonnes and can carry many warheads, can reach any target on Earth.