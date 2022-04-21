Reliving beautiful moments: Yami Gautam pens heartfelt note as she completes a decade in Bollywood

New Delhi: Actor Yami Gautam penned a heartfelt note as she walked down the memory lane as her Bollywood debut film ‘Vicky Donor’ completed 10 years today. Yami also shared a picture of herself which was from her recent visit to the studio where she had given the audition for Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Vicky Donor’ that starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Sharing the picture, Yami tweeted, ‘The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! Ye sofa bhi yahi tha ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da and our entire team #VickyDonor’.

The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team ? pic.twitter.com/NQ1w1w4miu — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 20, 2022

The plot of the 2012 romantic-comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ was based on sperm donation and infertility. The unconventional film along with Ayushmann and Yami Gautam, also starred Annu Kapoor, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.