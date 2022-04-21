Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the second consecutive session. BSE Sensex surged 874 points or 1.53% to close at 57,912. NSE Nifty climbed moved 256 points or 1.% higher to close at 17,393.

Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.% and the small-cap gained 1.%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

Top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, Coal India, M&M, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Nestle India and Tata Steel.