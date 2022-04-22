Delhi Crime Branch team visits Jahangirpuri violence accused Ansar’s native home in Bengal

On Friday, a three-member team from the Delhi Crime Branch arrived in East Midnapore, West Bengal, to interrogate Ansar’s family about the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The Delhi police have named Mohammed Ansar as the main conspirator in the Jahangirpuri violence. Ansar, 35, is a native of West Bengal who now lives in the national capital.

He has a criminal background, and the police found Ansar and Sonu Sheikh, another accused in the case, to be the owners of extravagant luxury cars, including a high-end BMW, among others.

The Delhi crime branch visited the house where Ansar’s aunt Jannatul Bibi lived. ‘Ansar’s mother Aznatul was born here and she was married in Delhi to a person named Sheikh Alauddin who was from Bihar. Don’t know from where in Bihar. Ansar’s parents lived in Delhi. Zaid is the son of Ansar’s own brother who lived in Delhi and died a few years back. They used to come during festivals, stay for a few hours and leave. I have visited them in Delhi too,’ she said.

The Delhi Police slapped Ansar and four others with the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged role in the violence. Following a preliminary investigation, the Enforcement Directorate is likely to launch a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Ansar and others.