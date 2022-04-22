‘Slap Uddhav Thackeray’ case; Bombay High Court granted relief to Narayan Rane

The Bombay High Court has granted Union Minister Narayan Rane two weeks’ protection after he allegedly made offensive statements about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A number of FIRs were filed, one of which was at Dhule. This matter is now being heard in court.

The court had asked the public prosecutor if the state would make a statement explaining why no coercive action was taken against Rane. The government’s pleader said this morning that he didn’t receive ‘instructions to make that statement.’ Within the two weeks of protection, the bench told Rane’s lawyers that they could pursue legal action.

In a petition, Rane asks that the FIR against him be quashed, and that the court order the police not to take any coercive action against him or file a chargesheet against him while the case is being heard.