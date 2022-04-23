Agitated over transfer: 24 girl students locked up by school teachers in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri: Around 24 girl students were allegedly locked on the roof of the school by two teachers to pressure the district authorities into cancelling their transfer orders. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Behjam in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Officials and the local police managed to bring back the girls to their hostel after several hours.

‘The teachers resorted to such tactics to put pressure on the district authorities to cancel an order of transfer to other Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on disciplinary grounds’, Laxmikant Pandey, the basic education officer of Lakhimpur Kheri, told news agency PTI on Friday. Pandey and District Coordinator of Girl Education Renu Srivastav were informed about the incident by hostel warden Lalit Kumari. They rushed to the school and camped there for several hours.

Women staffers of the local police were also called in and the matter was resolved, Pandey said, adding that an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC Renu Srivastav against the two teachers Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar. ‘A departmental probe into the matter has also been ordered. A committee will submit the report within three days’, the official said. Pandey added that stringent action, including termination of the service contracts, would be initiated against the teachers if they are found guilty in the probe.