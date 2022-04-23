Cattle smuggling case; TMC’s Anubrata Mondal asked to appear before CBI today

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. The Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress has been asked to appear before the agency at 6 p.m. today.

Earlier this month, Anubrata Mondal was admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM Medical College and Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties. The TMC leader rejected the CBI’s summons for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, citing health reasons. TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal was discharged from SSKM Hospital after 17 days on Saturday, April 23.