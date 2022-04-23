CJI Ramana says, ‘In this era of instant noodles, people expect instant justice’

Justice NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), spoke on the demand for ‘instant justice,’ saying that in the era of instant noodles, people want it. However, if we seek for instant justice, real justice would be sacrificed, he said.

‘In this era of instant noodles, people expect instant justice,’ CJI stated at an event in Chennai. CJI Ramana was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone for the Madras High Court’s new administrative block and to inaugurate district court buildings at Namakkal and Villupuram.

‘We judges have to sharpen our ideas and perceptions. We need to expand our knowledge base and adopt technology as an enabler. There cannot be a gap between the mind of a judge and the needs of society,’ he said.

The Chief Justice of India, speaking about the Madras Bar’s long history and the legal luminaries who have come from the Madras High Court, said, ‘Dispensing justice is not only a constitutional duty, but also a social one. Conflicts are inevitable for any society. But constructive resolution of conflict is integral to maintain the social order.’