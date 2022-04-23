Gehlot says, My resignation letter is permanently with Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation letter has been handed over to interim Congress Leader Gandhi, amid speculation that the Rajasthan Congress will be rearranged ahead of next year’s elections.

According to Gehlot, ‘My resignation is permanently with Sonia Gandhi. She is free to take a decision. I want to urge everyone not to pay heed to rumours.’ Following a meeting between Congress leader Sachin Pilot and party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, Gehlot’s statement has sparked speculation of a leadership change in the Rajasthan Congress.

Sachin Pilot’s visit with the party leadership came just a fortnight after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Sonia Gandhi. ‘That is exactly what we are discussing. Everything is included. The final decision will be taken by the party president. And those who are working on the ground, it is our responsibility to give proper feedback. The grassroots feedback about what the party can do in the next few weeks and months,’ Sachin Pilot said when asked about a possible change in CM candidate.