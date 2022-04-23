‘Kangana has strong views, sometimes I don’t agree with them’: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Lock Upp, has spoken out about why she picked star Kangana Ranaut as the show’s presenter. The actress was described as non-biased and a clutter-breaker by Ekta in a recent interview. According to Ekta, Kangana Ranaut has strong opinions, although she doesn’t always agree with them. She further added that Mutual respect is ‘the greatest reason we can work together’.

Ekta also stated that she was searching for a female host for the show, which is ‘missing in India’. Controversial celebrities are imprisoned in a jail-like setting with rudimentary facilities in Lock Upp. It is presently available to watch on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Ekta said, ‘I thought of her two years ago. As the format was forming, I felt digital needs a shakeup, a clutter-breaker. And she’s pretty much a clutter-breaker. And not only controversial, she’s a clutter breaker. Thought process wise also. Secondly, I wanted to do a reality show with a female host. I feel that was missing in India. We don’t take this female host seriously because we are very fitting in girls. Girls will come in the typical saree look and they will stand there and giggle…Women are doing that in a lot of other spheres but she’s the right person to bring in for this thought that female host, female running the show and taking on a whole captive reality format forward’.

The producer further speaks about her experience of working with Kangana, ‘I’ve done three films with her and I’ve had a great experience. I’ve known her to be pretty non-biased like if you see her now also with Munawar (Faruqui) and her, they get along famously on the show. That shows the non-bias is there. She won’t go on a show and say, ‘Ok I don’t get along with this guy or his political beliefs so I’m not gonna like him on the show’. She comes in, she’s pretty non-biased, she likes the person how he’s playing his game and I love that about her. I knew that she’s interesting. She has (her) points of views and they’re pretty strong and that sometimes rattles a lot of people, sometimes I don’t even agree with them but mostly there’s mutual respect and that’s the greatest reason we can work together’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has a number of films in the works, including Dhaakad. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta appear in the film, which is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It will be released in theatres on May 20. Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita are among the films in which she will appear. Her production business, Manikarnika Films, is also producing the forthcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru.