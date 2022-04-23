Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s car attacked; alleges Shiv Sena, CM attempted to kill him

Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his car was attacked by a mob at Kalanagar Junction in Mumbai, and called it an attempt to kill him by the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kamboj had once alleged that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers have links with ‘drugs mafias’.

The BJP leader told ANI that the governance in Maharashtra is worse than that in West Bengal. ‘My car was attacked at Kalanagar Junction by a mob. We managed to flee. Governance in Maharashtra proving to be worse than that in Bengal. Opposition leaders who expose corrupt ministers like Nawab Malik are being attacked by the state government…I condemn it’, Kamboj said.

This was an attempt to kill me by Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM, so as to suppress my voice. Will see what action will be taken by Mumbai Police. Everything is recorded on CCTV…: Mohit Kamboj, BJP (22.04) pic.twitter.com/aTXJdLnBc9 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

He further claimed that the attack was the ruling party’s attempt to kill him. ‘This was an attempt to kill me by Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM, so as to suppress my voice. Will see what action will be taken by Mumbai Police. Everything has been recorded on the CCTV’, he said.

A case was registered against Kamboj in February this year at the Santacruz Police station on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules. Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Kamboj for celebrating with a sword in public after the arrest of the NCP leader Nawab Malik. Enforcement Directorate had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.