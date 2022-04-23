Narayan Rane says, If Ravan offers Shiv Sena CM post, they will go with him

Narayan Rane, a BJP leader, slammed the Shiv Sena, claiming that the party will join forces with anyone who will offer them power and money. ‘Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money,’ the BJP leader stated.

Narayan Rane further alleged that Uddhav Thackeray ‘left Hindutva for the post of Chief Minister.’ Shiv Sena workers broke through barricades and attempted to enter the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana, in Mumbai on Saturday, causing a huge ruckus. Ravi and Navneet Rana stated that their Amravati home was similarly targeted while their children were present. According to Ravi Rana, If something goes wrong, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be held responsible.

Narayan Rane, talking about the incident, warned the police to take the MLA-MP couple out safely or else ‘I will go there myself, let’s see what we will do.’

‘When two Rana (Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana) came to Mumbai, 235 Shiv Sena workers gathered (in protest). What would have happened if the entire BJP had reached there?’ He further questioned.