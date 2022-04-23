Naresh Patel meets Prashant Kishor amid buzz about joining Congress

Naresh Patel, a Gujarat Patidar leader, said he met with poll strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi amid speculation that the latter will join the Congress. Naresh Patel, on the other hand, stated that he had not yet decided which political party he would support ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Shree Khodaldham Temple Trust Head Naresh Patel said he will make a final decision on which political party to join based on the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the trust. ‘This decision is very important and so far I have not made any concrete decision,’ Naresh Patel remarked when asked if he plans to join the Congress.

Naresh Patel further stated that a meeting will be held on Monday, April 25, following which a decision will be made. Gujarat Patidar leader Naresh Patel stated that he has met with leaders from all three parties (Congress, AAP, and BJP). The Patidars make up about 11-12 percent of Gujarat’s population and are a powerful caste whose votes can affect election results in many constituencies.

‘But the question is where and when I will join. I am waiting for clarity, I will let you know,’ On Saturday, Naresh Patel stated.