Realme launches GT 2 in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its latest smartphone named ‘Realme GT 2’ in India. It is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is available in Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black colours. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm on April 28.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC and runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with the triple rear camera setup. It also houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.