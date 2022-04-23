‘Reminded me of my own potential’: Sanjay Dutt pens thanking note post success of KGF 2 | See post

New Delhi: After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt thanking note for his fans, friends and family, explaining what the film means to him. In a post shared through his social media handles, Sanjay Dutt explained how the film reminded him of his own potential, and how cinema has become a product of passion.

The actor also thanked the director of the film, Prashant Neel, giving him the complete credit of how the role turned out. ‘The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that’, the actor wrote, thanking his fans, family and well-wishers, for being pillars of strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The actor was seen along with Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj in the multilingual project K.G.F: Chapter 2, which broke all box office records. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will also star in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar.