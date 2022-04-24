8 dead, 11 injured in truck-SUV collision

Latur: 8 people including a child lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a collision between a truck and a SUV. The accident took place near Nandgao Phata on the Latur-Ambajogai highway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. A truck rammed into the SUV in which the vicitims were travelling.

The victims were going to Radi in Beed district for a program from Sai and Arvi villages in the Latur district. 12 people were travelling in the SUV.

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Somvanshi (38), Swati Bodke (35), Shakuntala Somvanshi (38), Sojarbai Kadam (37), Chitra Shinde (35), Khandu Rohile (35, driver) and a nine-year-old boy.