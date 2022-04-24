Anupam Kher gifts rudraksha beads to PM Modi, shares pic

Actor Anupam Kher met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him a gift on behalf of Kher’s mother Dulari Kher. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from their Saturday rendezvous. He also expressed gratitude to the PM for his ‘hard effort’.

PM Modi and Anupam are seen in the first photo standing next to one other, facing the camera. In the second shot, Anupam gave the PM a special gift: a rudraksha mala (prayer beads). Anupam met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official home, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote in Hindi, ‘Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Both the mind and the soul were pleased to meet you today. I got a chance to say thank you for the hard work you are doing day and night for the country and the countrymen’.

He further added, ‘I and Dulari Ji will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. May God always shower his blessings on you. And keep giving energy to all of us like this! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister #NarendraModi #India #Gratitude #Humbled #DulariRocks’.

Anupam also shared his post on Twitter to which PM Modi replied, ‘Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keep motivating me continuously for the service of India’.

Anupam’s acting in The Kashmir Files earned him a lot of praise recently. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is about the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley. The film was released on March 11.

Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others appear in the film alongside Anupam. In the post-pandemic period, The Kashmir Files shattered multiple box office records, including being the first Hindi film to gross more than 250 crores.