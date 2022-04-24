Black-coloured horse bought for 23 lakh in Punjab turns brown on being washed

A horse salesman duped a Punjab man into buying a gleaming black horse for Rs 22.65 lakh. According to reports, after being washed, the horse revealed its ‘true colours’ and turned out to be a desi stallion which had been dyed black.

Ramesh Singh, a textile dealer from Punjab’s Sangrur region, has made the decision to invest in stud farms. Ramesh was persuaded by one Lachhra Khan from Lehar Kalan village that his buddies might assist him to find a decent offer. Lachhra told Ramesh that his pals Jitender Pal Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh owned a black Marwari horse. He also convinced Ramesh that if he got into the business, he could make a lot of money and that black horses have a high market value.

According to Ramesh, he did not think twice before paying Rs 22.65 lakh for the gleaming black horse, with the intention of selling it for a profit of Rs 5 lakh. Marwari horses are the most sought-after breed and their demand is still high in the market.

However, what Ramesh believed was a fantastic offer turned out to be a ruse. After giving his new horse a wash, the animal began to shed its black coat, revealing a light brown coat like that of a desi stallion.

As per reports, an FIR was filed in the matter and it was discovered that the accused had also defrauded eight other persons. Seven persons from Sangrur’s Lehar and one from Patiala are among them.

The accused initially engaged in a casual chat with the victims and asked about their wages then persuade them to buy the horse. ‘That is how I fell into their trap and I know of eight other victims like me’, Ramesh added.