Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Misra surrenders in judicial magistrate’s court

Ashish Misra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, appeared in the judicial magistrate’s court and surrendered. Misra surrendered to the magistrate on Sunday. Ashish Misra arrived at the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail at 3.25 p.m., according to jail officials. There is a heavy police deployment in the area.

The Supreme Court cancelled Ashish Misra’s bail on April 18 and ordered him to surrender within a week. He gave up a day before the week’s notice was due. During a hearing, the Supreme Court overturned the Allahabad High Court’s bail order, saying, ‘The high court exceeded its jurisdiction, denied victims their right to participate in proceedings.’