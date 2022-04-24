Lulu Group International announces 1 million UAE dirhams grand prize for customers

Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based retail giant Lulu Group International has launched its ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign. The campaign is in partnership with Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).

This is the second edition of ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign. The campaign is launched by the Line Investments and Property – a shopping mall development and management division of Lulu Group International. It is announced after a gap of two years.

Also Read: Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia approves quota for foreign pilgrims

All customers who spend Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from April 23 to August 6,2022, will be eligible to enter a raffle draw. They can present their receipts at the designated customer service counters and their entries will be sent to them digitally via email and SMS to registered mobile number. Winners will be notified through the phone numbers/emails provided on their coupons.

There will be 14 weekly draws with prize money of Dh25,000 totalling up to Dh350,000 and in the final week of the campaign, other prizes and gift coupons worth Dh150,000 will be distributed to shoppers through various games and events held at the malls. The grand prize is of 1 million UAE dirhams and the draw will be held on August 10.

The promotion is applicable only at the nine mall’s outlets, including hypermarkets, and excludes money exchanges, banks, ATMs and other bill/utility payment kiosks. The nine participating malls are: Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiya Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Forsan Central Mall (all in Abu Dhabi), Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall (both in Al Ain).