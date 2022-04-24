Most wanted terrorist Dera Bassi arrested by Punjab Police’s AGTF

The Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the most wanted terrorist, Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, on Sunday near Dera Bassi. He is a member of the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and has been evading arrest since 2010 by using many identities.

The AGTF, led by ADGP Promod Ban and overseen by Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, was recently formed by the Punjab government to enhance action against gangsters.

DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused Charanjit Patialavi, a resident of Butta Singh Wala village in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender after a case was registered on July 23, 2010 at Machhiwara police station under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act and sections 17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of the IPC.

Patialavi’s other associate, deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba, was arrested in this case, he added, and detonators and RDX were seized. According to Bhullar, the wanted man was arrested by teams led by AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar.