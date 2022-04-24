Newly-weds IAS officers Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande share first picture after wedding

IAS officer Tina Dabi got married to Dr Pradeep Gawande IAS on April 20 in a private ceremony in Jaipur. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception at a posh hotel in the city. Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande were photographed in all white for the first time during their wedding.

On Saturday, Tina Dabi updated her Twitter profile image to a post-wedding shot of herself and her husband. The duo is again clad in similar white clothing as they pose on a couch in this shot. ‘#NewProfilePic’, the 29-year-old wrote alongside the new picture.

Tina Dadi rose to prominence after becoming the first SC woman to clear the IAS examination. Her spouse, Dr Pradeep Gawande, is an IAS topper from the 2013 Rajasthan batch, and she is from the 2016 Rajasthan batch. They are both stationed in Jaipur at present.

Tina Dabi is the Rajasthan government’s Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax). Dr Gawande has been assigned to the position of Director of Archaeology and Museums. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two IAS officials met and were charged with guaranteeing supplies.