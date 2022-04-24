Palli in J&K become India’s first carbon-neutral panchayat, says Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a 500 KV solar plant to the nation in the nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Samba on Sunday, making it the country’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat.’

Palli, according to the prime minister, has shown the country the way by becoming carbon neutral. ‘People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,’ he said.

Officials added that under the central government’s ‘Gram Urja Swaraj’ programme, 1,500 solar panels with a total area of 6,408 square metres will provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat.

‘It is a red letter day for us. With the blessing of Modi ji, the village has entered into history of India as first carbon neutral solar village. We thank the prime minister for choosing this hamlet across the country,’ a Palli villager said.

Officials said the project was completed in record time for a cost of Rs 2.75 crore. The electricity generated will be distributed to the village through the local power grid station, which has a daily need of 2,000 units.