Raj Kundra again spotted wearing outfit entirely covering his face at airport

For the past few months, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman, has kept a low profile. Kundra appears to have adopted a distinctive full face mask in order to avoid the photographers and paparazzi these days. He chose to hide his face entirely with his sweatshirt and a full face mask. He has been avoiding the cameras for quite some time. Recently, Raj was spotted in a similar outfit for the second time.

In the most recent photos, Raj strolled out of the airport wearing a white sweatshirt and dark blue pants. The hoodie was zipped all the way up to the neck. He finished off the ensemble with a pair of black shoes. Raj’s face was hidden under a strange mask, which did its job admirably. The outfit was ideal for an airport look and, of course, had a distinct aspect to it. While the paparazzi gathered around him and took his shots, the businessman did not pause to pose for the photographers and rushed off. Last year, Raj Kundra drew attention after his name surfaced in connection with an alleged pornographic case.

Also Read: Family of brain dead woman hit by BMW in Mangaluru donate her organs

In contrast to Raj, Shilpa Shetty is extremely active on all fronts and routinely publishes on her Instagram account, where she offers daily updates. Shilpa is now working on her forthcoming film Sukhee. Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.