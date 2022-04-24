Tamil Nadu Congress leader faces backlash for remarks on Ilaiyaraaja

EVKS Elangovan, a senior Congress leader and former Theni MP, received backlash on social media for criticising musician Ilaiyaraaja. Ilaiyaraaja purportedly ‘changed’ after becoming rich, according to Elangovan.

Elangovan said at a recent event, ‘There are a few here calling themselves king of music. Just because you can play Tabla, doesn’t make you a king of music. How is it fair that when they were hungry and seeking food, they accepted Communist ideology but after attaining money and fame, started to think of themselves as the upper caste.’

Elangovan alleged that after achieving fame and money, Ilaiyaraaja, who had previously been criticized for comparing PM Modi to Ambedkar, began to see himself as a member of the upper caste. ‘You [Ilaiyaraaja] started your career by singing about the workers and labourers but, after attaining money and fame, turned into a bhakti-man to acquire more money and fame,’ he alleged.

Director Pa Ranjith, who is also a Dalit rights activist, questioned Elangovan’s views and accused him of having a ‘casteist mentality.’ Ranjith said, ‘Is it right for Elangovan to criticise Ilaiyaraaja by saying that after attaining money and fame, one considers himself to be of upper caste on a stage shared by K Veeramani [leader of Dravidar Kazhagam, a movement founded by Periyar]’