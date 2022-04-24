Woman constable carries 86-year-old for 5 km in Gujarat’s Kutch desert

Varsha Parmar, a recently hired woman police constable, went above and above the call of duty to save the life of an old woman in the white desert of Gujarat’s Kutch. The 27-year-old was recently assigned to the Rapar police station and assisted an 86-year-old woman who was unconscious in the Kutch desert. Rather than waiting for orders from her superiors, she took the thirsty and frail woman on her shoulders and travelled for five kilometres in the blistering heat.

A video of her humanitarian act has gone viral on social media, gaining admiration from both netizens and her peers. Varsha’s top authorities have also suggested that she be nominated for an award in recognition of her humanitarian conduct.

Varsha, on the other hand, told the media on Friday that she assisted the elderly woman for the sake of humanity and she had no intention of becoming famous. ‘I saw that she was not in a state to walk and there was no possibility of getting a vehicle in the dessert. It’s my duty as a cop to help society and therefore, I decided to lift her on my shoulders and reach her to safety as fast as I can’, Varsha said.

Varsha, a resident of Undrana village in Tharad taluka, is the sole earning member in her family of four, which includes father who is a small-scale cattle farmer, mother – a housewife, and a younger brother who is pursuing his studies.

Varsha is married, and her spouse is employed by a private firm. Varsha, an arts graduate, joined the Lok Rakshak Dal in 2019 and was assigned to the Rapar police station in May 2021. Varsha was reportedly assigned on bandobast duty by Morari Bapu in Dholavira village of Bhachau taluka from March 19 to 27 at a Ramkatha venue.

At approximately 11 am, three old ladies, including the one who collapsed, went to worship at Bhanjda dada temple, which is located on a tiny hill about 5 kilometres distant in the desert near the Ramkatha venue.

When they returned from the temple after the darshan, one of them passed out from sunstroke. A passer-by noticed the woman lying in an unconscious state and reported it to the Katha venue. Varsha immediately rushed with a water bottle to the woman. She then carried the old woman on her shoulders.

Varsha said that she grew up in an impoverished home and used to carry grass bundles for the buffaloes and trek 5 to 10 kilometres every day since she was a youngster. ‘I also exercise daily and therefore, lifting the woman on my shoulders was not difficult. While I was returning to the venue with the woman on my shoulders, a passerby sought me permission to record the incident on his mobile phone. He must have posted the video on social media which has gone viral now’, she added.