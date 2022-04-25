4 Indian tourists killed in car-bus collision in Nepal

Kathmandu: 5 people, including 4 Indian tourists, were killed in a car-bus collision in Nepal. The car in which the victims travelled collided head-on with a bus in the Thakre area in Dhading district.

The four Indian nationals were returning to Kathmandu after visiting Pokhara. The Nepalese driver of the car was also killed in the accident. The bus was going to Dhading from Kathmandu.

The dead have been identified as Bimalchandra Agrawal, Sadhana Agrawal, Sandhya Agrawal, Rakesh Agrawal and Dil Bahadur Basnet.