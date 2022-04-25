Beijing starts mass testing, shoppers clear store shelves

After hundreds of COVID-19 instances in the capital in recent days, locals rushed to buy food and other supplies as the city’s largest district began mass testing of all residents on Monday, raising worries of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

Authorities in Chaoyang, which has a population of 3.45 million people, ordered residents and workers to be tested three times this week after Beijing warned that the virus had spread ‘silently’ throughout the city for almost a week before being discovered.

‘I’m ready for the worst,’ said Zhang, a graduate student from the adjacent Haidian area who ordered dozens of snacks and ten pounds of apples online.

City dwellers flocked to supermarkets and online platforms to stock up on healthy greens, fresh meat, instant noodles, and toilet paper rolls.

The biggest food supply bottleneck in Shanghai, where most of the city’s 25 million residents have been locked down for weeks, has been a dearth of couriers to make deliveries to houses, fueling locals’ rage.

According to the state-backed Beijing Daily, supermarket chains like as Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Wumart said they had more than doubled supplies, while Meituan’s grocery-focused e-commerce site expanded stocks and the number of personnel for sorting and delivery.