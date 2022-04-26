‘I woke up cancer free’: Actress Chhavi shares pic after 6-hour surgery

Chhavi Mittal’s admirers and followers were stunned when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. They have been praying for her quick recovery ever since. Chhavi offered her followers some wonderful news today April 26. She is now cancer-free after a six-hour procedure. On social media, the actress sent a touching statement on her path to recovery.

Sharing a photo of herself from her hospital bed on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free’.

Chhavi further added, ‘The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is… it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet’.

Also Read: 118-year-old French nun named world’s oldest living person

She concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to her ‘partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!’.

Click here to view the post

On the work front, Chhavi Mittal has appeared in a number of television programmes, including Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Naaginn, Tumhari Disha, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and Ek Chutki Aasman. Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production firm, is co-founded by her and her husband, Mohit Hussein.