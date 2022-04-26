Russia strikes Ukraine’s rail, fuel infrastructure in a string of attacks!

Russia attacked the railway and petroleum facilities in eastern Ukraine on Monday (April 25), destroying critical infrastructure. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aboard a Ukrainian train. ‘The policy that we’ve put in place, huge support for Ukraine, massive pressure on Russia, solidarity with more than 30 nations engaging in these initiatives,’ Blinken says, ‘is yielding actual results’.

Russian soldiers have attempted to breach Ukraine’s defences by continuing their assault on towns such as Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka, and Avdiivka. The Ukrainian army says they are aiming to move from Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

The United Kingdom has earlier lauded the considerable advance achieved by Ukrainian soldiers against Russia. According to the country’s defence ministry, ‘Russia will unilaterally cease all hostilities on April 25, 2022, at 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT), withdraw forces to a safe distance, and ensure the departure of people.’ However, after a few hours, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk stated, ‘Unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian routes from Azovstal today.’

He continued, saying: ‘It is critical to remember that the humanitarian corridor is only available because all parties agree to it. The unilaterally established channel does not guarantee security and is not a humanitarian corridor’. According to the British defence ministry, Ukrainian forces were holed up in a steel mill in Mariupol when Russian troops continued to strike.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already in its third month, following an attack on Kyiv on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of attempting to ‘divide Russian society and destroy Russia from within. ‘We want to see Ukraine remain a sovereign nation, a democratic country capable of protecting its sovereign territory, and we want to see Russia diminished to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine,’ said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.