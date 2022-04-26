‘Time for a group hug?’ Akshay Kumar’s adorable pic, hugging his daughter, pet dog goes viral

Hugs can be lovely, we could bring a smile on our loved one just by giving them a tight hug. On Monday, author Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable picture of her husband Akshay Kumar holding their daughter Nitara in his arms. It seems like their dog also wanted to be a part of a special moment as the image features the pet hugging the father-daughter from behind.

‘Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?’ Twinkle captioned the post.

The candid picture has gone viral on social media, and netizens are heaping their love.