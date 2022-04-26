Vijay hosts fun-filled dinner party for ‘Beast’ team, director Nelson Dilipkumar thanks with a heartfelt note

Weeks after the release of new movie ‘Beast’, actor Vijay hosted a fun-filled dinner party for the movie team. For this, the director of the movie, Nelson Dilipkumar, has penned a heartfelt letter, thanking the actor. Nelson, co-stars Pooja Hegde, Anirudh Ravichander and a few more members of the Beast team were present at the get-together.

‘Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir’, the director penned the caption.

He also thanked the Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and bringing this film together. ‘All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with’, he said. ‘I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love & support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!’, the director thanked the audience.

On her Instagram story, actress Pooja Hegde also shared a glimpse from the bash. ‘Laughter, food and a whole lot of fun’, the actress wrote.

Other than superstar Vijay, Beast also featured Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das in pivotal roles.