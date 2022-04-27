Eid Al Fitr 2022: 9-day holidays announced in another emirate in UAE

Ajman: The Ministry of Human Resources in Ajman announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector. Employees in the government sector will get a 9-day holidays fror this Eid. Holidays will be from Saturday, April 30 to Friday May 6. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Also Read: UAE announces 1000 UAE dirhams fine for drying clothes on balconies

The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have also approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.