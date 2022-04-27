DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2022: 9-day holidays announced in another emirate in UAE

Apr 27, 2022, 08:10 pm IST

Ajman: The Ministry of Human Resources in Ajman announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector. Employees in the government sector will get a 9-day holidays fror this Eid.  Holidays will be from Saturday, April 30 to  Friday  May 6. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have also approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

