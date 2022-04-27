Micromax launches budget smartphone ‘IN2c’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand, Micromax launched its new budget smartphone named ‘IN2c’ in India. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 7,499. It is offered in two colours- brown and silver. Micromax IN 2c will go on sale on Flipkart and Micromax from May 1.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ Drop-Notch display with a 1600:720 resolution. It is powered by Unisoc T610 Octa Core processor with 1.8 GHz speed. The phone comes with an 8MP dual AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone comes in a single memory variant of 3GB+32GB which is expandable upto 250GB. It houses a 5000mah battery with a 10W Type-C fast charger.