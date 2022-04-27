PM Modi inaugurates children’s heart hospital in Fiji

Despite a huge ocean separating the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the common tradition of relations between India and Fiji is founded on a feeling of service to mankind.

In a video message following the inauguration of the Shri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Fiji, PM Modi said the hospital will improve the health facilities of the entire South Pacific region, where heart-related diseases are a major challenge and the facility will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children.

‘Not just in Fiji but in the entire South Pacific region, this is the first Children’s Heart Hospital. In a region where heart-related diseases are a major challenge, this hospital will give a new life to the children’, the PM added.

According to him, children will not only receive world-class treatment at the facility but procedures will also be provided free of charge. ‘Following the principles of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’, India considers the entire world as one family exporting medicines and essential goods during the pandemic’, PM Modi said.

‘The shared legacy of India-Fiji relation has based the sense of service of humanity. India could fulfil its obligations during the pandemic based on these values as we could provide medicines to 150 countries and about 100 million vaccines to about 100 countries. Fiji has always been prioritized in such efforts’, he said. He also appreciated India’s good fortune in being able to contribute to Fiji’s socio-economic progress.

Modi also praised the Sai Prem Foundation in Fiji, the Fijian government, and India’s Shri Sathya Sai Sanjivini Children’s Heart Facility for building the hospital, which would give free surgery. The PM recalled that ‘Sri Sathya Sai Baba freed spiritualism from rituals and linked it with people’s welfare. His work in the areas of education, health, for the poor and deprived inspires us even today’.