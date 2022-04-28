Fan girl moment! Mouni Roy shares pic, video with Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy shared her happy moment with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in a new social media post she uploaded on Wednesday. The actress took to her handle and shared a lovely photo from Amsterdam, where they have gone for a brand shoot.

In the picture, the duo could be seen standing beside each other as Hrithik held up a victory sign. ‘From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human’, Mouni captioned the post. Both of them were dressed in black and looked really wonderful as they posed against the beautiful European city backdrop.

From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human ???@iHrithik x pic.twitter.com/0E4w1QmmK0 — Mouni Roy Nambiar (@Roymouni) April 27, 2022

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons, adoring the pic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming multi starrer movie ‘Brahmastra’ which will be released on September 9 and Hrithik’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ will be hitting the silver screen on September 30.