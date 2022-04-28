Indian Railways to change the terminating station of this train

Guwahati: Northern Railways has announced that it will change the terminating station of New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express from August 25. The train will terminate its journey at Dibrugarh Town instead of Dibrugarh. This train starts from New Delhi and traverses through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal before reaching Dibrugarh in Assam.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces superfast trains between Delhi MP, UP and Maharashtra

The national transporter urged all passengers travelling on this train to get complete information about the schedule to avoid any inconvenience during the journey. The first version of this train was inaugurated on 26 October 1996 as Guwahati Rajdhani Express, which ran via Barauni. It was flagged off by the then Minister of Railways Ram Vilas Paswan.