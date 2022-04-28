iQoo launches two new smartphones in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G in India. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 28,999. The smartphone will be available in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colour options and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.

iQoo Z6 4G is priced at Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB mode and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. It will also be available 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colour options and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z6 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset features a triple rear camera setup and has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support.

iQoo Z6 4G specifications:

The iQoo Z6 4G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The iQoo Z6 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support.