Madras High Court summons actor Dhanush!

The Madras High Court has summoned actor Dhanush in connection with a case involving claims by an old couple, R Kathiresan and K Meenakshi, that he is their son. The revelation occurred after Kathiresan filed an appeal in court, stating that the Tamil cinema actor had submitted fake paperwork proving his paternity test and requesting a police investigation into the subject. Kathiresan is contesting a court magistrate’s decision to reject his complaint concerning allegedly forged documents.

R Kathiresan has filed an appeal against the judicial magistrate’s ruling rejecting his plea, claiming that no prima facie case was established. The lawsuit was rejected in December 2020 by Madurai court magistrate VI because of a lack of supporting papers proving that the paternity testing records were faked. Kathiresan has petitioned the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench to vacate the prior ruling. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan has issued a summons to Dhanush. The case was eventually adjourned.

Dhanush wins case!

The couple from Madurai’s Melur district, aged approximately 70 and 60, had requested Rs 65,000 in monthly support from the Why This Kolaveri musician, claiming to be his biological parents. They had claimed that he was their third son and that they had sought maintenance due to their bad financial situation. They claimed in their petition that Dhanush left home during his school years and moved to Chennai to pursue his dream of a career in the film business. They had been unable to locate him for years before spotting him in a film, as per their petition. After realizing he was their son, they attempted to meet him but were unable.

Dhanush disputed all of the charges in court, and the couple called all of the papers he showed fraudulent. The court eventually dismissed the couple’s appeal on April 22, following medical verification of Dhanush’s identity markings, as alleged by the couple, and production of his birth and transfer certificates.