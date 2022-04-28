‘Right to be forgotten’: Google removes personal information from search results

Netizens’ privacy is a major problem. Personal information can now be found in Google search results for a variety of topics. According to Reuters, Alphabet Inc’s Google has now begun to accept requests for the removal of results including information such as phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses in order to assist people in protecting their privacy.

Michelle Chang, global policy director, Google search, told Reuters in an exclusive interview: ‘According to research, there is a greater quantity of personally identifiable information that consumers see as sensitive. They are becoming increasingly hesitant to tolerate this type of internet material.’

This action appears to indicate a change in the company’s position on personal privacy and information access. The increased demand from users, as well as the development of norms connected to the hazards posed by easy access to contact information, has resulted in the global extension of removal rules, Google announced on Wednesday.

Previously, Google would only accept requests to delete websites that included contact information along with some type of threat or demanded money for removal. In recent years, the most popular internet search tool has received tens of thousands of such inquiries every year. Only around 13% of them had been accepted. Requests are processed within a few days, according to the business.