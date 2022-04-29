Govt asks electric two-wheeler makers to halt new launches due to fire incidents: Reports

The government has requested electric two-wheeler producers to hold off on new releases until EV fire incidents are probed and have warned firms that haven’t had any issues to take corrective measures.

The announcement comes after a meeting convened by the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highway on Monday. The conference was scheduled to examine the recent increase in the incidence of fire due to electric two-wheelers. ‘EV makers have also been verbally dissuaded from launching new vehicles until clarity about the cause of fires and steps required to stop them have been firmed up’, an official said.

EV two-wheeler manufacturers have also been requested to recall EVs from the batch of vehicles where the fires were recorded, in addition to halting releases. Roughly the previous week, EV manufacturers such as Ola, Pure EV, and Okinawa have issued voluntary recalls for over 7000 vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari had earlier stated that if EV makers are being negligent, they will face hefty penalties. He said, ‘If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed, and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered’.

The official quoted above, further said, ‘Manufacturers who did not have incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire have also been cautioned to take corrective actions on their sold vehicles. The ministry has asked EV makers to educate consumers about charging safety and how to prevent fire incidents’.