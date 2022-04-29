India hits backs at Pakistan PM Sharif who terms PM Modi’s visit to J&K as ‘staged’

India blasted Pakistan’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, saying Islamabad lacks the legal authority to speak on matters concerning the union territory.

During a regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to questions about Pakistan’s remarks by saying that the Prime Minister’s reception and the changes that have occurred on the ground in the union territory are a very clear answer to any questions that may have been raised about the visit. He also mocked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who described the visit as ‘staged’.

‘I don’t understand the word staged. It seems to indicate the visit did not take place and we are trying to show that it did’, he said, adding, ‘I think it’s pretty clear that the reception that he (PM Modi) got and the visuals that you saw and the development projects that he inaugurated and the changes that have happened on the ground is a very clear answer to any questions that may be raised about Prime Minister’s visit about it. In any case, I think Pakistan has no locus to talk about…it from its perspective on what’s happening in Jammu and Kashmir but I answered in the context of if somebody is questioning the visit itself’.

PM Modi paid a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to take part in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations and address all gram sabhas throughout the country.

It was his first significant visit to Jammu & Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed. In the union territory, he launched and set the ground for several development programmes worth 20,000 crore.