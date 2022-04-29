‘Quran and Bible are religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is not’: Education Minister

In the midst of a dispute in a Christian management-run school in Karnataka, state Education Minister BC Nagesh declared that the Bible and the Quran are religious writings, but the Bhagavad Gita is not since it teaches about ‘values and life’ rather than religious activities.

The minister was responding to a query on the government’s desire to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum, despite the fact that religious texts and activities are prohibited in schools registered under the Karnataka Education Act. Bangalore Archbishop Peter Machado has also questioned the government’s discriminating stance of permitting literature of one faith in schools while not allowing books of other religions.

Bible controversy at Clarence High School!

Clarence High School in Bengaluru was recently sent a warning from the education government about a circular that made Bible study mandatory. The school has requested assurances from parents of class 11 children that they have no objections to the Bible being taught there. Several right-wing groups objected, alleging that the school was forcing non-Christian children to study the Bible.

The Department of Education has also directed Block Education Officers (BEO) to conduct inspections of all Christian institutions in the state about the subject of making Bible reading mandatory for kids. The school, on the other hand, has denied the allegations, claiming that the circular was exclusively intended for Christian pupils. Clarence High School has a 100-year history, and 75 percent of the students there are Christians, according to the administration.

Don’t give Bible color to all Christian schools!

Bishop Machado stated on Thursday that assigning ‘Bible colour’ to all Christian institutions in the state is not a good idea. ‘It is not acceptable to paint all Christian schools in Bible colours. Allow the government to launch an investigation if it wishes. Allow them to discover the number of youngsters who have been converted. It is false to assert that all pupils are required to read the Bible. Students from the Hindu and Muslim communities are exempt’, said the Bishop.

Churches under threat!

Several churches in Karnataka were vandalized in 2021 by Hindu right-wing organizations accusing them of religious conversion. The Karnataka government ordered a study of the state’s churches in October. ‘First, churches were targeted, then they were assaulted and demolished. They have now turned their attention to our educational institutions. Former Vice President LK Advani declared that he attended a Christian school’. Similarly, Union Minister Piyush Goel attended a Christian college. According to the Archbishop, Christian educational institutions have provided numerous luminaries to society.