UN chief Antonio Guterres was in Kyiv when Russian rockets struck; Report

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday (April 28) during the arrival of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During his visit, Guterres discussed and condemned the ‘absurdity’ of war in the twenty-first century. The attacks occurred on the city’s western outskirts, injuring at least three individuals. The strikes were the first in over two weeks in the city. They were carried out after Guterres visited Bucha and other neighborhoods where Russia is accused of war crimes.

Ukrainian prosecutors claimed they were examining 10 Russian soldiers for alleged atrocities in Bucha, where dozens of dead in civilian clothes were discovered following Moscow’s retreat, and that they had identified more than 8,000 possible war crimes instances. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, these cases involve ‘killing people, the bombardment of civilian infrastructure, torture,’ and ‘sexual offences’.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Joe Biden has pushed US senators to support a massive assistance package for Ukraine totaling USD 33 billion. ‘This is not a cheap war. However, giving in to violence will cost us more if we allow it to happen’, according to Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Biden’s plan, calling it an ‘important step’ and ‘essential’.