Virat Kohli’s sassy moves on ‘Oo Antava’ at Maxwell’s after wedding party goes viral | Watch

Mumbai: It was the after-party of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s marriage with his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman, and Indian’s former skipper Virat Kohli stole the show with his dance talents. His dance moves during the post-wedding bash is currently trending on social media.

The former RCB captain was grooving to the hit item number ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, leaving all his fans overjoyed with his dance moves. He was joined by friends during the quirky, sassy moves to the dance.

The Pushpa craze is real!#ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! ?? #AlluArjun @ThisIsDSP #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/sScoepbViz — Sreedhar Marati (@SreedharSri4u) April 28, 2022

Dressed in a black kurta, Virat can be seen grooving to the song with all of his teammates, leaving the comment area flooded with heart and laughter emojis, giving the song a fresh perspective. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.