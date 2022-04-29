DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesSportsInternationalEntertainment

Virat Kohli’s sassy moves on ‘Oo Antava’ at Maxwell’s after wedding party goes viral | Watch

Apr 29, 2022, 01:58 pm IST

 

Mumbai: It was the after-party of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s marriage with his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman, and Indian’s former skipper Virat Kohli stole the show with his dance talents. His dance moves during the post-wedding bash is currently trending on social media.

The former RCB captain was grooving to the hit item number ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, leaving all his fans overjoyed with his dance moves. He was joined by friends during the quirky, sassy moves to the dance.

 

Dressed in a black kurta, Virat can be seen grooving to the song with all of his teammates, leaving the comment area flooded with heart and laughter emojis, giving the song a fresh perspective. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

 

 

