Eid Al Fitr 2022: Revised timings for public parks, recreational sites announced in UAE

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced revised working timings of public parks and recreational sites in the Emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The civic authority updated that Mushrif National Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, Creek Park and Mamzar Park, will remain open from 8am to 10pm.

All residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes will remain open from 8am to 12am. The mountain bike track in Mushrif Park will remain open from 5.45am to 5.45pm. Ladies’ days in designated parks will be cancelled during the official Eid holiday, from April 30 to May 8.

Here are the timings of other major public recreational sites:

Dubai Frame: 9 am to 9 pm

Quranic Park: 8 am to 10 pm

Glass House and Cave of Miracles: 9 am to 9 pm

Children’s City: 9 am to 7 pm

Dubai Safari Park: 10 am to 6 pm, and 6 pm to 12 am.