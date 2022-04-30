J-K will spend over Rs 9,000 crore on security by 2021 since Article 370 was abrogated!

In the 28 months following the repeal of Article 370, the Centre has spent over Rs 9,000 crore in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, primarily on security. The amount has been paid to the Jammu and Kashmir government under the security-related expenditure (police) scheme since the UT’s inception on August 5, 2019, the day when Jammu and Kashmir were divided into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Articles 370 and 35 (A) that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules were nullified.

The MHA’s recently published annual report 2020-2021 mentions these facts, stating that ‘the Government of India has provided Rs 9,120.69 crore to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (Police) scheme since its inception in order to strengthen the security apparatus’. According to the study, the figure comprises Rs 448.04 crore spent from the separation of Jammu and Kashmir through December 31, 2020.

The MHA has also sanctioned the formation of five India Reserve (IR) battalions, two Border Battalions, and two Women Battalions for Jammu and Kashmir, according to the newspaper. Five IR battalions’ recruiting is already complete. ‘The security situation in J&K is monitored and evaluated on a regular basis by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies,’ MHA officials informed ANI.

‘In collaboration with all of the foregoing authorities and the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) attentively and continually monitors the security situation. The multi-pronged approach to containing cross-border infiltration also includes multi-tiered deployment along the international border or Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons, and taking proactive action against infiltrators’, they stated.